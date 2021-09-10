Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Return Is No Vacation, Avers 'I Am Here To Win'

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo might be in the perfect frame of mind as he is all set to make his return to Old Trafford after a gap of 12 long years. However, before he gears up to don the 'Red Devils' jersey, Ronaldo has made it crystal clear that his Manchester United homecoming is not a vacation by any means.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his Premier League comeback

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again," said Cristiano Ronaldo in a video posted on Manchester United's official website.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go and I think it's a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead. I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years," he added.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Will Ronaldo make his second Man Utd debut?

According to a report by Sun, Ronaldo landed in his private jet at Manchester airport on Thursday, September 2 at 5.40 pm local time and was taken straight to a multi-million-pound mansion to quarantine for five days. Because of the mandatory quarantine, he will only be able to train for about a day with his new teammates before they take on Newcastle United on Saturday.

So, it is unlikely that coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would put him into the starting eleven so soon but will be in the squad for the match day. He will most likely start against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League on September 14. Earlier, Solskjaer spoke to BBC Sport about how he was hopeful that Ronaldo would play in the next game week against Newcastle.

"I hope he will (face Newcastle on September 11). We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course, we want to get that over the line. Of course, the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

