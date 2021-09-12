Cristiano Ronaldo Says Return To Manchester United 'best Decision I've Made'

Cristiano Ronaldo was the talk of the footballing world on Saturday after he made his second debut for Manchester United in the Premier League and scored a brace in the game to make a grand comeback. Ronaldo has claimed that his decision to move back to United after 12 years is the best judgment he has made. He also added that it was the right time and he wants to make history at the club by getting the right results and winning trophies.

Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot, "It's the best decision I've made. It was the right time. I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results, and win trophies."

Varane happy to reunite with Ronaldo

United's other new signing Raphael Varane spent seven years together with Cristiano at the Santiago Bernabeu before the Portuguese left for Juventus and the Frenchman is delighted to have "the best" back by his side again.

"To play with the best is a great pleasure. Cristiano is a great professional, physically he's always at his best, he always has that finishing quality. What he will bring to this team is his will to win, his winning mentality," Varane said.

Ronaldo makes dream return to Manchester United

If there was ever any doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may not be a success because of his age, it seems that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved his doubters wrong on the first game. The 36-year old opened the scoring with a tap-in just before halftime after Mason Greenwood's shot was deflected after a bad save. With Newcastle United equalising in the 56th minute via a brilliant counter-attacking goal by Javier Manquillo, Ronaldo took the job of getting Manchester United's lead back. After being put through on goal by Luke Shaw, he drilled a low shot through Newcastle's backup keeper Freddie Woodman's legs to make it 2-1. The match ended with Bruno Fernandes scoring a beautiful goal from outside the box to make it 3-1 and a returning Jesse Lingard carried on his scoring form as he rounded up an excellent performance to make it 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he was nervous about Manchester United return

It is strange to hear that a player who has won almost everything in football would feel nervous at any given point in time. However, these were the kind of emotions running through Cristiano Ronaldo's mind as he prepared to make his second Manchester United debut. Speaking in his post-match interview, the 36-year old said, "I was very nervous. But maybe I didn't show. But I was."

(Image: @ManUtd - Twitter)