Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'will Never Forget' Liverpool Fans' Special Tribute At Anfield

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo received an outpouring of solidarity from football fans at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday during the Liverpool vs Manchester United match, after the death of one of his newborn twins. The infant boy’s unfortunate demise was announced by Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday. When the clock struck seven minutes during the Premier League 2021-22 match on Wednesday, the show of support for United’s No. 7 player was witnessed as the Liverpool fans alongside their Liverpool counterparts cheered with chants of “Viva Ronaldo” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and expressed his gratitude towards the fans at the Anfield Stadium for the heartwarming gesture. “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram post. Ronaldo also shared the video of the fans chanting and applauding in the post.

What else has been said?

Announcing the demise of one of his infant twins, Ronaldo earlier said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss,” the post added, “and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

While Manchester United suffered their second loss to Liverpool by the margin of 4-0 in the ongoing EPL season, the gesture of solidarity for Ronaldo became the talking point of the match. “That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside in this moment. There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said as reported by AP. At the same time, United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick also put out his views by saying it is the worst that can happen and also added that the team is behind him. “We wish him and his family that they are strong together,” Rangnick said.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)