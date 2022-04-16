Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Free-kick Vs Norwich To Seal 50th Club Hat-trick; WATCH

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning free-kick on Saturday to not only help a subpar Manchester United beat rock-bottom club Norwich City 3-2 but also bring up his 50th club hat-trick with the strike. As a result of the win, the Red Devils have moved up to fifth place in the Premier League standings with 54 points, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick to bring up hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock on Saturday when he scored a beauty from a set-piece. The 37-year-old netted his 55th career goal from a direct free-kick when he smacked a ferocious strike through the wall and into the bottom corner. While Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul got both hands to the ball, he could only push it to the corner.

This was Ronaldo's 50th club hat-trick and perhaps one of the most important in a Manchester United shirt as the club looks to seal a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Manchester United vs Norwich City review

Manchester United seemed to be cruising just before half-time after Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half brace put them two goals ahead against Norwich City, who struggled to keep pace with the Red Devils for most of the half. However, a goal from Kieran Dowell just before half-time offered some respite to a battered Dean Smith's side.

After a goal late in the first half, Norwich began the second half on the front foot as Teemu Pukki stunned Old Trafford by scoring just a few minutes after half-time. However, Manchester United were not to be denied a 15th win in the campaign as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the 76th minute.

With Manchester United knocked out of both domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League, they are desperate to finish fourth in the Premier League to qualify for next season's UCL. With rivals Tottenham and Arsenal suffering defeats to Brighton and Southampton, respectively, the Red Devils' win over Norwich City helped closed the gap to the top four to just three points, with six matches remaining in the 2021/22 Premier League season.