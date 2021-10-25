The Manchester United fans present at the Old Trafford stadium were left in disbelief after what transpired during the Manchester United vs Liverpool match. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team humiliated Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United 5-0 on their own turf to take away all three points. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get even a single goal for the team as Liverpool outplayed the Red Devils. Following the humiliating loss, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Manchester United fans and thanked them for their support.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo stats this season, the Manchester United forward has so far scored 6 goals from 9 matches in all competitions. The Portuguese star headed United to a remarkable win over Atlanta during the mid-week Champions League match and fans were hoping for the Manchester United vs Liverpool match to be an entertaining contest. However, for the Manchester United fans the match was nothing short of humiliation.

Ronaldo's message for Manchester United fans

Following the loss to Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and thanked fans for their immense support. "Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!" he wrote.

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Ole Gunnar Solskjær thoughts on the loss

As per the Associated Press, following the humiliating loss, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the post-match interview said, "It's not easy to say something apart from it's the darkest day I've had leading these players and we weren't good enough, individually and as a team. You can't give a team like Liverpool those chances, unfortunately, we did."

Speaking about the performance of the team, Solskjaer accepted that the whole performance wasn't good enough. "We've created openings, they've had chances and they've been clinical. We didn't take our chances early on and the third goal is the one that decided the game. I do believe in myself. I do believe I'm getting close to where I want with the club, Solskjaer said. Just the results lately haven't been good enough," he added.