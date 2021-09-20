Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Wishes To 26-year-old Footballer Fighting For Life In Australia

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has offered support to ECU Joondalup player Danny Hodgson, who is at an Australian hospital since surviving an unprovoked attack on September 4. Ronaldo turned to social media to send a get well soon message to Hodgson and also invited the English striker to one of his games.

Hodgson's former Carlisle United teammate Dean Henderson, who now plays for Manchester United, also sent a message of support to the critically injured footballer. Henderson wished for Hodgson's quick recovery and said he can't wait for him to come over and meet the boys at Old Trafford, adding "I've told them all about you".

"Hi Danny, I just hear about your history and I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of the games in Manchester so get well soon my friend, Take care," Ronaldo was quoted as saying in his video message by Sky Sports.

"Stay strong, stay in there. You'll get through this, I promise. I know how hard you are and you'll be fine. I can't wait to get you over to a game and meet the boys. I've told them all about you and we're in your corner - we just wish you all the very best," Henderson said.

What happened to Hodgson?

Hodgson was attacked on September 4 at the local train station in Perth. He was admitted to the Royal Perth Hospital after the attack, where he is being treated in the ICU. Hodgson's parents, who live in the United Kingdom, arrived in Australia to be with their son. However, they are serving mandatory quarantine period in Australia before they could be allowed to visit their son at the hospital.

A local man allegedly approached Hodgson at the Perth railway station and stabbed him in the head with a knife from behind. According to a statement issued by his parents, Hodgson was rushed to the hospital by his ECU Joondalup colleagues. Doctors performed emergency surgery on the 25-year-old, but his health deteriorated the next day, requiring him to undergo additional surgeries. After the surgery, Hodgson was placed in a medically induced coma, which doctors say could last months, if not years.

Apart from Ronaldo and Henderson, the English Premier League side Manchester City also sent a message of support to Hudgson, according to The Guardian. ECU Joondalup has already begun a fundraising campaign to raise money for Hudgson's treatment and help his family.

