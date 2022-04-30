Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photo Of His New Born Baby Girl; 'Forever Love'

Manchester United star player Cristiano Ronaldo shared an adorable photo of his newborn baby girl on Saturday. The proud parent posted the photo of his baby girl under the caption 'forever love,' accompanied by a red heart emoji. Ronaldo, in the monochromatic photo, can be seen happily looking at the baby while holding her in his palm. The newborn baby girl has been a source of hope and happiness for the Ronaldo family as only one of the twins - the baby girl, survived after birth.

Notably, a week ago, the Portuguese veteran's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, had shared the grim news on April 18, saying that their baby boy has passed away. Cristiano Ronaldo, in a letter shared on his social media handle, mentioned that the birth of his newborn baby girl gives strength to his family. Ronaldo said, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Upon hearing news of Ronaldo losing his newborn baby boy, the football fraternity was left in shock. Wishes for the Portuguese veteran and his family started pouring in from the football fans and his team members as well as fellow players.

Liverpool fans display classy gesture to Ronaldo ahead of game

Liverpool fans in Anfield displayed a classy gesture as they held a minute's applause in the seventh minute of the match, a number often associated with the Portuguese captain. On seeing the emotional gesture, Ronaldo's family thanked the Reds supporters for their touch of class. It is pertinent to mention here that Ronaldo was allowed to rest for the Liverpool game by the management board of Manchester United following the demise of his baby boy.

While Manchester United suffered their second loss to Liverpool by the margin of 4-0 in the ongoing EPL season, the gesture of solidarity for Ronaldo became the talking point of the match. “That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside at this moment. There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said as reported by AP.