Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters Number Of Records In Portugal's first Euro 2020 Game

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo went past Michel Platini to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of the European Championship on Tuesday as he led Portugal to a 3-0 win over Hungary. The 36-year-old took centre-stage after Raphael Guerreiro had broken the deadlock with a lucky deflection in the 84th minute. Ronaldo grabbed a late brace to take his tally to a record 11 goals at the major European tournament. Here is more on the Cristiano Ronaldo international goals record -

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: Ronaldo Euros record

Cristiano Ronaldo overtook France great Michel Platini with his first goal in a 3-0 win over Hungary when he converted from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. The Portugal captain rifled the ball into the corner of the net after Guerreiro's opener and set off for one of his trademark celebrations, which drew plenty of whistles from the capacity 67,000 mostly Hungarian fans at the Puskas Stadium in Budapest.

Ronaldo then got his second on the night with a tap-in as full-time approached, which overtook the records of Germany's Birgit Prinz and Inka Grings, who both scored 10 at the women's European Championship. The women's tournament is scheduled every two years, compared to four years for the men's equivalent. The 3-0 win also put Portugal at the top of Group F as the defending champions got off to a perfect start in the so-called 'Group of Death'.

Cristiano Ronaldo's European Championship records:

Most goals - 11

Most goals in qualifying - 31

Most matches with at least one goal - 8

Most matches with at least 2 goals - 3

Most tournaments with at least one goal - 5

Most tournaments with at least three goals - 2

Cristiano Ronaldo international goals record

For added spice, Ronaldo also holds the records for playing in the most Euros (5) and in the most matches (22), and he could finish Euro 2020 with the all-time international scoring record too. Ronaldo's 10th and 11th goals of the Euros were his 105th and 106th for Portugal. Only Ali Daei of Iran has scored more goals for his country (109). Ronaldo is also the only man to score in five European Championship tournaments, extending his own record.

The Portugal Euro 2020 team were growing increasingly frustrated by Hungary until Guerreiro's strike deflected into the net in the 84th minute. While speaking to reporters after the game, Ronaldo admitted that it was a difficult game but it was vital for Portugal to come away with a win. "It was a very difficult game but we got three goals. It was vital to win and start the tournament with confidence and now we want to keep on winning," said Ronaldo.

Portugal Euro 2020 schedule

After having opened the tournament with a win, Ronaldo and co. will now lock horns with Germany on Saturday, June 19 before their final group game against France on Wednesday, June 23.

Image Credits - Portugal Instagram