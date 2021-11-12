Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Classy Gesture, Gives Away Special Gift To Young Pitch Invader

Over the years, fans have invaded football pitches to just get closer to their favourite footballers and very few among such invaders have been lucky enough to either get a handshake or even a hug from the superstar whom they adore. On Friday, after Portugal's game against Ireland in the World Cup 2022 qualification match, it was not just the Ireland footballers who were set to shake hands with the iconic footballer even fans were lining up to get a piece of the Portuguese. A little girl from the stands managed to breach security at the final whistle and reach out for Cristiano Ronaldo and what happened next was a beautiful gesture from the former Real Madrid striker.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland: Cristiano Ronaldo pitch invader gets his Portugal jersey

The young fan tried to greet the 36-year-old while trying to hold back the tears as she edged closer to him. Even though the security managed to stop her in time from getting closer to the player, Ronaldo asked them to let her through, a plea also aided by nearby Ireland players. As she approached the Manchester United legend, Ronaldo took off his match shirt and gave it to her as a souvenir, following which he also gave her a comforting hug before departing the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt to a young fan after Portugal's match against the Republic of Ireland 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6fgB3A1rTg — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2021

The young fan was not the only invader on the pitch an older fan also tried to get near Ronaldo only to be denied by the security. However, his effort did not go in vain as he at least managed to get a distant hand-shake from the forward.

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland World Cup 2022 recap

The first half of Portugal vs Republic of Irelan saw Cristiano Ronaldo led team, dominating the early exchanges with Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu bringing up an important save off Andre Silva before Seamus Coleman blocked Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-bound shot. Ireland ended the first half without conceding any goal.

The best chance of the match came to Ronaldo midway through the second half, however, his header off Andre Silva's cross went wide before Portugal's were reduced to 10 men after Pepe was shown the red card. Ireland tried to make use of their numerical advantage, but they failed to get the winning goal. The Ireland team now has a chance to finish third if they can beat Luxembourg in their final match of the campaign. Meanwhile, the draw sees Portugalcurrently occupy the top spot in group A on goal difference ahead of Serbia.