Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Constant 'lies', Says 'impossible Not To Talk About Me'

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the media over constant reports on his future ahead of the upcoming season. Ronaldo took to the comment section of a post on Instagram with a report on an alleged talk between his agent Jorge Mendes and the United management and slammed the media for making money over false news. Ronaldo said the media can't even go a single day without reporting on him, adding that they can only attract people's attention by making false claims.

"Impossible not to talk about me even a single day. Otherwise, the press doesn't make money. They know that if they don't lie, they can't attract people's attention. Keep going, one day you will definitely get some news right," Ronaldo wrote in the comment section of the post.

Several media reports had earlier claimed that Ronaldo has asked United to release him from his contract ahead of the upcoming season. It is being reported that Ronaldo wants to leave United because of the club's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils failed to make it to the Champions League after they finished sixth on the Premier League points table. other reports claim that Ronaldo is unhappy with the appointment of the new coach Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo's stint with United

Ronaldo joined United for a second stint from Juventus in September last year following which he appeared in 38 games for the Premier League side. Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 season as the leading goal-scorer for United with 24 goals across competitions. The tally includes six goals that Ronaldo scored in the Champions League last season. It is being reported that Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford because of club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, decided to return to the training session at Old Trafford. He started his training under the new coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo reportedly vouched to train sincerely with United until his release talks are sorted. Ronaldo was not part of the pre-season friendlies that United played recently and is expected to miss the last two practice games this week. United are slated to play Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in their last two preseason fixtures on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Image: AP

