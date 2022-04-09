Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Son Cristiano Jr Over Fashion Choice

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano jr set the eyeballs rolling on social media with his latest Instagram photo. The picture posted on Instagram by Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores sees Ronaldo jr donning clothes made by both Nike and Adidas. The fans quickly pointed out the mistake and started targeting Cristiano Ronaldo's son.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a fitting reply to trolls

After the trolls began to gain momentum online, Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to protect his son Cristiano jr and wrote a message on the comment section of the Instagram post. The Manchester United legend in his post hit back at trollers stating, "He wears what he wants. Not what you want."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United sponsorship details

According to Mirror.co.uk report, Cristiano Ronaldo is already the ambassador of the Nike brand having signed a sponsorship deal with the clothing brand in 2003 when the youngster had first signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese captain since then has not only been successful off the pitch but on the pitch as well. He is now one of the recognised athletes in the world and his deal with Nike is a lifetime agreement that has a reported worth of over £780million. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's current Club Manchester United has signed a deal with Adidas. The report further states that United signed a whopping £750m deal with Adidas back in 2015 - the largest of its kind in the world. That agreement will last until 2025.

Manchester United vs Everton preview

The fight for a spot in next season’s Champions League continues to heat up as Manchester United gets ready to face the struggling Everton side in their upcoming Premier League fixture. Everton currently occupies the 17th spot in the league table and needs to pick up points against Manchester United as their season hangs in balance.

Manchester United was held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford last Saturday and will be looking to bounce back with a win. Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in the Manchester United squad for the Everton match, while Luke Shaw will miss out after experiencing issues relating to the broken leg. Scott McTominay has been added to United's absentee list due to a foot problem, while Raphael Varane is also ruled out through injury. Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani remains on the sidelines, following the injury he picked up with Uruguay during the international break.