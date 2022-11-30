Cristiano Ronaldo Signs €500m Deal To Join Al-Nassr After Leaving Man United: Report

Former Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr in a blockbuster deal after his bitter exit from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old's contract with the Red Devils was terminated by mutual agreement after his fiery interview with Piers Morgan, one in which he slammed the club and head coach Erik ten Hag.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Al-Nassr?

According to the Spanish publication Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a two-year deal with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese international has reportedly signed a €500 million (£432m) contract. His two-year agreement will last until 2025 and he will be paid €200 million per year as per the report.

This latest report emerges after Saudi Arabia's sports minister had hinted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could potentially make his next move to the Middle East. When asked about the same by BBC Sport, he replied, "Anything is possible. I would love to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league. It would benefit the league, and the sports ecosystem in Saudi and it will inspire the youth for the future. He's a role model to a lot of kids and has a big fanbase."

Ronaldo, who is currently leading the Portuguese national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022, has demonstrated some incredible performances recently to prove that he still has what it takes to play at the top level. The 37-year-old, who has scored one goal for the national side in this year's edition of the tournament, has led the team brilliantly from the front to help them qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stages.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream return to Old Trafford in 2020 turned into a nightmare after he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United and their head coach Erik ten Hag. He explained the feud he had with his manager in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth," explained the 37-year-old.

When asked if Ten Hag did not want him at the club, Ronaldo replied, "Yes. Not just him but also the other two (senior-level executives). I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."