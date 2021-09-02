Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo Slaps Dara O'Shea During Portugal Vs Ireland; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly slapped Ireland's Dara O'Shea during last night's Portugal vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier match. Here's what went down -

If you touch the football right when Cristiano Ronaldo's about to take a penalty shot, you might just get slapped! A recent clip from Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking match for Portugal shows the captain slapping Ireland's Dara O'Shea on the shoulder. The term "Ronaldo Slap" has been trending on Twitter ever since. Here's what happened -

Did Cristiano Ronaldo slap Dara O'Shea during the match? 

It all began when Cristiano Ronaldo was about to take the penalty awarded to Portugal against Ireland on September 1. While Ronaldo missed the penalty, a small bit of drama before the shot seemingly went unnoticed. Right before the penalty shot, Ronaldo put the ball down on the spot, presumably trying to place it at the proper position. 

However, the clip shows Ireland's Dara O'Shea kicking the ball away just as Ronaldo places the ball. O'Shea might've thought he was getting in Ronaldo's head with this common tactic, however, the Portuguese captain did not take too kindly to this feat. The recently resurfaced video by fans from the match shows Ronaldo slapping O'Shea right across his shoulder, and walking away furiously. 

The incident which seemingly went unnoticed during the match was not missed by fans who have stormed social media making the "Ronaldo Slap" trend. While several fans are of the opinion that Ireland's Dara O'Shea deserved the slap, many are also of the opinion that Ronaldo should have immediately been given a Red Card. 

Ronaldo only needed one more Portugal goal to break Iran legend Ali Daei's long-standing international goal record in men's career and ended up getting two. The newly appointed Manchester United legend led his country to a 2-1 victory over Ireland, by scoring a late goal during the sixth minute of stoppage time. 

Twitter has been at an uproar ever since Ronaldo slapped O'Shea on the shoulder. Several fans have tweeted in support of the Ireland player claiming that Ronaldo's slap was not only unprofessional but also "immature". However, fans of the Man United forward have also come out in support saying that O'Shea's tactic of kicking away the ball when Ronaldo was so endearingly placing it in position, was simply "annoying" and that the slap was "well deserved." 

Check out some tweets about the trending 'Ronaldo slap' -

