Cristiano Ronaldo Sobs Over Man Utd's Champions League Defeat After Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo made a fairytale start to his return to Manchester United scoring three goals in two matches played so far. On Tuesday, Ronaldo made his UEFA Champions League return with Manchester United since 2009 and opened the score for United in just 13 minutes against Young Boys. However, Ronaldo goal vs Young Boys was just a consolation with the Young Boys vs Man United match ending in a 1-2 defeat for the Red Devils. Following the defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over the loss.

Young Boys vs Man United: Cristiano Ronaldo's message for fans after losing the match in UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's defeat to Young Boys was the biggest upset of the week in the Champions League 2021 season. The Red Devils had come into the match after a fabulous performance against Newcastle in Premier League which also marked Cristiano Ronaldo's debut match. However, Ole Gunner Sloksjaer coached side failed to carry on the momentum and lost the match after conceding a goal in the final minutes o the match. Taking to Twitter Following the hart breaking loss, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a wrote that the outcome of the match was not the one that the team would have wanted. However, it's time to recover from the loss and focus on the next match.

Wasn't the result we wanted, but now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game!👏🏽👊🏽 #mufc pic.twitter.com/J97WdtIylR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Lionel Messi and Iker Casillas record during Young Boys vs Man United match

While the match result did not go in favour of Manchester United, the Portuguese however added a major milestone to his illustrious career. Cristiano Ronaldo added another UEFA Champions League record to his name after making his 177th appearance in the competition. The appearance also saw Ronaldo equal all-time Champions League records held by his former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas and PSG star Lionel Messi.

Apart from the above-mentioned record, Ronaldo is also the Champions League all-time top goalscorer with 135 goals. He also holds the record for more knockout-round goals than any other player with a total of 67 outside of the group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score in three Champions League finals, the only player to score in all six games in a Champions League group and the only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games.