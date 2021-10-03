Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch In Frustration After Man Utd Held At Home: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo could not score a single goal for Manchester United during their Premier League fixture against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday but he still managed to grab headlines for unleashing his frustration while leaving the pitch.

A visibly disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming off the pitch as he headed straight down to the tunnel at Old Trafford after Man Utd's Premier League clash against Everton ended in a 1-1 draw. 'CR7' was surprisingly benched for United's home clash against the 'Toffees' just days after he had scored a match-winning goal for the 'Red Devils' during their UEFA Champions League group clash against Villarreal and therefore, he had all the reasons to be gutted on his exclusion.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Everton

Ronaldo benched

After a tough run of fixtures for Manchester United in recent weeks, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a bold decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not find his place in the starting line-up against Everton on Saturday after playing the full 90 minutes against both Aston Villa and Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer defended his team selection and went to say that not starting Ronaldo was the 'correct decision' explaining that Edison Cavani needed the playing time.

The Norwegian coach told reporters after the match as quoted by Goal.com: "You make decisions for a long, long season and you have to manage the players’ workload. The decision was, for me, a correct one. Anthony Martial came in and did well, scored a good goal. Edinson needed minutes and got an hour, he could have scored."

Man Utd vs Everton

Everton conceived the first goal after Jordan Pickford failed to stop a kick from Anthony Martial that went into the top corner following a deflection. Martial had received a pass from Bruno Fernandes, who in turn had received it from Mason Greenwood.

After Townsend succeeded in finding the back of the net in the 65th minute, the visiting team never looked back from thereon and ensured that they did not concede any more goals in the remainder of the game to secure a hard-fought draw.