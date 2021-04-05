Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Mbappe's Tally This Season; Haaland, Lewandowski Lead Europe

Juventus may not have had the success they hoped for in the Turin derby, but Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make his mark on the pitch. The Old Lady settled for a point in a pulsating 2-2 draw, with the Portuguese ace scoring the final goal of the game. While age continues to catch up on the 36-year-old, Ronaldo continues to be one of the top marksmen in Europe, leaving behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe in the process.

Top scorer in Europe: Ronaldo goes past Mbappe; Haaland, Lewandowski far ahead

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet again over the weekend as he scored the equalising goal in Juventus' 2-2 draw at Torino in the Turin derby. The goal was the 36-year-old's 24th in the Serie A this season, where he is leading the goal-scoring charts. The former Real Madrid star in all competitions has scored 31 goals in just 35 games, averaging close to a goal every game. Considering all top scorers in Europe's top five leagues, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is third in the list, leapfrogging Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in the process.

The 2018 World Cup winner has scored 30 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, with 20 of those coming in Ligue 1. Mbappe's tally is one more than Cristiano Ronaldo's eternal rival and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, who has 29 goals in 37 games. Bundesliga stars Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski continue to lead the race for the most goals across all competitions. The Borussia Dortmund star has 33 goals in 32 games across all competitions, with 21 goals coming in the league.

Robert Lewandowski is meanwhile way ahead of everyone else with 42 goals, coming in 36 games across all competitions, with 35 coming in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski and Mbappe were set to go toe-to-toe in the upcoming Champions League quarter-final before the former got injured and was ruled out for the game. The two had clashed in the Champions League final last year, where Lewandowski's side lifted the title, thanks to a second-half strike from Kingsley Coman.

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, Mbappe Instagram)