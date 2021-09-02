Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended From Portugal’s Next WC Qualifier For Shirtless Celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo roared back to form with a match-winning brace against Ireland in Portugal's World Cup qualifier at Estádio Algarve on Wednesday but grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons after receiving a one-match suspension.

Ronaldo yellow carded for shirtless celebration

Portugal had all the reasons to celebrate when their modern-day great Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace that got them past the finish line. However, the former European Champions, now, find themselves in a spot of bother as they will be without the football megastar's services during their next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on 7 September.

It so happened that Ronaldo celebrated two late strikes after Portugal came from behind to beat Ireland after trailing by a goal, but went too far as he removed his T-shirt in ecstasy. Ronaldo was also given a yellow card for his action.

The image of Cristiano Ronaldo's shirtless celebration was also posted by football club Manchester United on their official Twitter handle. Take a look:

In the match, Irish defender John Egan broke found the back of the net in the 45th minute giving Ireland the lead. Cristiano Ronaldo struck in the penultimate moment of the game, scoring a much-needed equaliser for Portugal at the 89th minute. Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Six minutes into stoppage time, Ronaldo scored a second goal to secure his team's victory.

Portugal vs Ireland: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves new feat

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be available for Portugal's next World Cup qualifiers fixture after receiving a one-match ban but, he did achieve a new feat by single-handedly taking his team across the line.

When he successfully netted Portugal's first goal in the 89th minute, 'CR7' broke Iran legend Daei's 109-goal record. The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner has now become the record goalscorer in men’s international football after scoring a brace. He now has 111 goals to his name in 180 appearances for Portugal.

While the Portuguese icon will be unavailable for his team's outing against Azerbaijan next week, the 36-year-old is reportedly expected to feature in Saturday’s friendly against Qatar.