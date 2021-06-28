Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Belgium Keeper Courtois They Got "Lucky" As Portugal Crash Out

Cristiano Ronaldo passed a controversial comment towards Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after Belgium registered a narrow 1-0 win over the defending Euro 2016 winners in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday. The Red Devils knocked Portugal out of the ongoing Euro 2020 as a brilliant goal from Borussia Dortmund winger Thorgan Hazard helped Belgium record a massive win over Portugal in Seville.

🗣️ "[The ball] didn't want to go in today."



🇧🇪🆚🇵🇹 Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle...#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's "lucky" words after Belgium vs Portugal clash

The Euro 2016 winners headed into the tunnel at halftime after trailing Belgium by a goal following a fantastic strike from Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard. Despite managing to continue their attack on all fronts, Portugal were mitigated very well by Belgium with the Red Devils successfully keeping the defending champions quiet in the second half. A few wasteful opportunities in front of goal also led to Fernando Santos' men miss out on scoring the equaliser as Belgium booked a spot for themselves against Italy in the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

Following the final whistle of Belgium vs Portugal clash, Ronaldo was caught on camera saying, "Lucky, eh? The ball didn't want to get in today" to Thibaut Courtois while also wishing him good luck for the upcoming matches. Roberto Martinez's Red Devils will square off against Roberto Mancini's Italy in the quarter-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday.

Ronaldo stats Euro 2020

The 36-year-old is the leading goal scorer in the ongoing European Championship with Ronaldo stats Euro 2020 showing that the Juventus star has netted five goals in the group stages of the tournament. He is trailed by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick with the Bayern Lekverkusen player finding the back of the net 4 times so far.

The Portuguese international also finds himself currently on par with Iran striker Ali Daei for the record of being the all-time highest international goalscorer. Currently, with 109 goals for Portugal to his name, Ronaldo was hoping to break the record in Euro 2020 and be the highest male goalscorer in international football.

With Portugal's Euro 2020 journey ending on Sunday, it is highly possible that fans might have seen Ronaldo play for the last time in the European Championship. He is now expected to feature for Fernando Santos' side in their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying matches later this year.

Portugal find themselves currently at the top of their group with seven points from three games against their name. Ronaldo will be eager to add more international goals to his tally and possibly break the record before leading Portugal to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

Image Source: Ronaldo,Courtois/ Instagram