Cristiano Ronaldo Throws His Captain's Armband After Portugal's Euro 2020 Exit

A disgruntled Cristiano Ronaldo threw his captain's armband in disgust after Portugal exited Euro 2020 because of a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16. Thorgan Hazard's sensational strike in the first half ensured that the defending European champions did not progress any further in the tournament. Roberto Martinez's men will now face Italy in the quarter-finals on Friday, July 2 at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, July 3 at 12:30 AM IST).

Following the full-time whistle at the Estadio La Cartuja in Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted taking off his captain's armband and slamming it on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed extremely disappointed and also passed controversial comments towards Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after his side suffered a narrow defeat. The 36-year old told the Madrid keeper that Belgium were lucky as the ball could not find the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: Portugal captain equals Ali Daei's international goals record at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo exited the ongoing European Championship as the tournament's top scorer with five goals in the group stages of the tournament. The Portugal captain is trailed by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick, who has scored four goals so far. Ronaldo's five goals helped him increase his tally to 109, thereby equalling the staggering international goals record set by Iran's Ali Daei.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having turned 36 in February, fans may have likely seen the last of the Portuguese captain in the European Championship. It now remains to be seen if Ronaldo will feature at the FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place next year in Qatar. However, Ronaldo is expected to feature in the World Cup qualifying games that are set to resume later this year.

How to watch Belgium vs Italy quarter-final live in India? Euro 2020 quarter-finals live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch Belgium vs Italy quarter-final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights of Euro 2020 in India. The Euro 2020 quarter-finals can also be watching using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can follow the live scores of the Belgium vs Italy quarter-final game on the social media handles of the tournament and the two teams.

Image Credits: Screenshot from Euro 2020/Twitter