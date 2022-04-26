Cristiano Ronaldo To Arsenal Next Season? Gunners Legend Talks About The Possibility

Former Arsenal player, Ray Parlour has weighed in on rumours that Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo could join the Gunners next season. In an interview with noted journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, Parlour stated that he would want to see Ronaldo sign for Arsenal, but that he does not believe the Portuguese footballer would want to play at the Emirates. Parlour's comment came after he was asked whether Arsenal should target Ronaldo for next season.

"Why not? If you could get him. But I don’t think he would want to go to Arsenal," Parlour said while appearing on talkSPORT with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Morgan, a self-proclaimed Arsenal supporter, said he spoke with Ronaldo last week and encouraged him to join the club. Morgan, on the other hand, remained tight-lipped about Ronaldo's response to his request. Morgan stated that if he were the manager of Arsenal, he would go out and sign Ronaldo and put him upfront the following season. He further claimed that Ronaldo's United teammates have a lack of respect for the former Real Madrid star, adding "there's an arrogance there about those players".

Is Ronaldo leaving United?

There have been rumours that Ronaldo will leave Manchester United this summer due to the club's dismal performance in the ongoing season. The speculations intensified after Manchester United announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager for the coming season. However, popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Ronaldo understands the critical situation at Old Trafford and doesn't want to put additional pressure on the club by announcing his desire to leave.

According to Romano, Ronaldo is looking forward to meeting Ten Hag and learning about his ambitions for United next season. According to Romano, the 37-year-old will not reveal his next step until he has spoken with Ten Hag and comprehended his ideas. Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford last year after ending his association with Italian giants Juventus. Ronaldo has since become the top goal-scorer for his side and has also registered a couple of hat-tricks. Ronaldo has scored 22 goals for United in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Image: AP