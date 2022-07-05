Cristiano Ronaldo To Barcelona? CR7's Agent Meeting With Barca Chief Fuels Speculation

The speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future do not seem to cease as the latest report states that Barcelona president Joan Laporta met with the Portuguese international's agent, Jorge Mendes recently. It is believed that amongst all the issues, the two also discussed a potential move for the 37-year-old to Camp Nou.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Barcelona?

If Cristiano Ronaldo does indeed move to Barcelona, it would be one of the biggest surprises in football transfers, as the Manchester United star has a longstanding history with their arch-rivals Real Madrid. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the forward guided Los Blancos to two La Liga titles (2011–12, 2016–17), two Copa del Reys (2010–11, 2013–14) and a staggering four UEFA Champions League titles (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18), among other trophies.

However, with Ronaldo's agent having reportedly met Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday, it only adds to the speculations surrounding the former Juventus player's future. According to AS, the Blaugrana chief and Jorge Mendes discussed the possibility of Ronaldo moving to the Camp Nou amid reports that the footballer is unhappy at Manchester United. The other players included in the discussion were Ruben Neves, Rafa Leao and Bernardo Silva.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses two consecutive training sessions

The rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United this summer have gained all the more stream after the star athlete reportedly missed two consecutive training sessions. According to reports, the highest goal-scorer in the world missed training after citing 'family reasons.'

Moreover, The Athletic have also reported that Ronaldo is keen to leave Old Trafford if the club were to receive a suitable offer this transfer window. They add that he is not short of suitors, as not only Barcelona but also Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli are interested in signing him.

While Ronaldo's future continues to remain unclear, it is reported that he is keen on leaving Manchester United because he sees a lack of ambition in them. Other than being on the verge of signing Christian Eriksen, the club have been relatively inactive in the transfer market.

Since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to play at the highest level after finishing as the side's top scorer last season, it is deemed that he is keen on playing for a club that has UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UCL after finishing sixth in the Premier League with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four.