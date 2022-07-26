Cristiano Ronaldo To Fly Back To Manchester For Showdown Talks About His Future: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga looks to be finally coming to an end with reports emerging that the players, including the star forward, will be returning for pre-season training. The Portuguese star has been wanting to move away from the club in search of Champions League football only to find no suitors so far. According to the MARCA report, Ronaldo is back in the UK after an extended break in Portugal with the Premier League season due to kick off for Manchester United on August 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be back at Manchester United

The forward was given extended break by the club citing personal reasons. Manchester United even went on a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia without their star player with speculations continuing over his future in Manchester. As per the report, Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag is set to have a meeting with the former Real Madrid forward. The Athletic has reported United's stance remains that Ronaldo is 'not for sale' and he will be an important part of their squad in the 2022-23 campaign. It is unclear at this stage if he will train with United on Tuesday. Manchester United will take on Rayo Vallecano on July 31 in their final pre-season match and Ronaldo could play in the match with the transfer unlikely to be resolved before August.

If earlier reports are to be believed, Manchester United are willing to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo on a year-long loan deal, according to Daily Mirror, but on one condition. As per the report, the club wants to trigger the one-year extension clause on Ronaldo’s contract. United have had no concrete offers for Ronaldo who has a current market value of £27million based on calculations.

If the club does manage to do that, the 37-year-old will be returning to Manchester United for the 2023/24 season for his final season with the Red Devils. After finishing sixth last season, Manchester United, under new manager Erik Ten Hag, will be eyeing a top-four finish allowing a return to the UEFA Champions League. According to a Daily Star report quoting Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes is now making sure potential suitors know his client is willing to reduce his wage by 30% to force his way out of Old Trafford.