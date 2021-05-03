Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Juventus? Rumours Float As Inter Milan Crowned Champions

The biggest news in Serie A on Sunday was that Inter Milan ended Juventus' dominance in Serie A by achieving their first title in 11 years. With Juventus currently 13 points behind leaders Inter in the Serie A table, frustrations are mounting in Cristiano Ronaldo's camp. Here is the latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news as his exit seems inevitable this summer as Juventus' poor form in the Serie A continues.

Inter Milan champions; Juventus' shortcomings lead to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news speculations

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy in Turin as not only could Juventus not manage to win the Serie A but they are also at risk of losing out on a Champions League spot for next season. The Old Lady are currently third in the Serie A table with 69 points, only two points clear of fifth-place Napoli with four games remaining in the season. If Juventus do not secure Champions League football for next season, a Cristiano Ronaldo exit seems inevitable considering his high wages and the poor financial health of Juventus' balance sheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Manchester United return a high possibility

With Real Madrid having supposedly ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo's return, there are reports that a sensational return to Old Trafford could be on the cards. According to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is tempted to make a return to Manchester United this summer. Since Edinson Cavani is linked with a summer exit, this move could take place as his replacement.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering wages could be a deciding factor in determining his next club. The current Juventus forward is believed to be on a staggering £27million per year deal. With Ronaldo reportedly willing to agree to a £17.5 million a year deal, a Manchester United return may become more of a reality.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus forward reportedly keen on a switch to PSG

However, according to Italian outlet reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking into a potential switch to the Parc des Princes as he is said to believe that his chances of winning a sixth Champions League winner's medals are stronger in Paris than in Manchester. With doubts also surrounding whether Manchester United can afford Ronaldo's wages, a move to PSG seems the much likelier option. With Juventus going downhill in the Serie A table, a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer this summer seems imminent or else the Old Lady may be forced to let him go on a free transfer with his contract expiring in summer 2022.