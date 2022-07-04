Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United? 37-year-old Misses Training, Fuels Rumours

Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo further fueled speculation of an exit in this transfer window after missing a training session on Monday, a few days after reportedly having expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford. The 37-year-old is believed to have been unhappy with the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, as he is keen on looking for signs that the Red Devils are looking to bolster their squad over the summer to improve their chances next season.

With Erik ten Hag's side having made no new major signings so far despite having a poor campaign last season, Ronaldo is deemed to have been unhappy. Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season after finishing sixth in the Premier League with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's exit increase

Top football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on July 4 that Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a Manchester United training session after citing 'family reasons,' an explanation that has been accepted by the club. While the Red Devils understand that the 37-year-old is keen on an exit, they have made their stance clear that he is not for sale.

Since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the side's top scorer last season, it comes as no surprise that Erik ten Hag's side is keen on keeping hold of him. The Portuguese captain scored a staggering 18 Premier League goals in just 30 appearances, and also contributed with six goals in seven matches in the UEFA Champions League. With Ronaldo having turned 37 a few months ago, he is likely keen on winning more trophies as he heads to the latter stages of his career.

The desire to win trophies is one of the primary reasons that Ronaldo highlighted even when he made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford earlier in the season. In an interview with Sky Sports last year, the 37-year-old had said, "Manchester United is a sign [of] winning things and I'm not here for holidays. I said to them I see huge potential in this team; very young players, players with potential, and I'm here to win and to help the team to build new stuff."