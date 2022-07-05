Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Manchester United Training Again, Rumours On Transfer Gain Steam

With Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly missing training for a second consecutive day, the rumours of an exit from Old Trafford are gaining all the more steam. Red Devils' players on national duty were set to return to Carrington on Monday, but the Portuguese international was reportedly absent after having cited "family reasons". While Erik ten Hag's side are aware of Ronaldo's desire to leave, as per reports, they have made their stance clear that he is not for sale.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

According to The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to be present for training with the rest of the Manchester United players for the second day in a row. It remains unclear as to when the 37-year-old will return with the squad, especially with the Red Devils scheduled to leave on Friday for their tour to Thailand and Australia.

As per another report of The Athletic, Ronaldo is keen on leaving Old Trafford if the club were to receive a suitable offer this transfer window. Amidst all the speculations, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly also met with the Portuguese international's agent, Jorge Mendes, to discuss his client's situation. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not short of suitors as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Serie A outfit Napoli have also reportedly shown interest in him.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo keen on leaving Manchester United?

A year after making a blockbuster and emotional return to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in leaving Manchester United because he does not see much ambition in them. Other than being on the verge of signing Christian Eriksen this summer, the Red Devils have not made any big signings after a poor season last year.

Erik ten Hag's side failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) after finishing sixth in the Premier League last year with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City. Ronaldo ended as the side's top scorer with 18 goals in just 30 appearances in England's top flight. With Ronaldo having turned 37 earlier this year and a lack of UCL football at Old Trafford for next season, the Portuguese international may be prompted to leave the club to continue playing at the top level for as long as he can.