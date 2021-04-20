Cristiano Ronaldo To Real Madrid NOT Happening As Florentino Perez Focuses On Super League

With Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Juventus expiring in the summer of 2022, there have been speculations surrounding his future ever since. The Portuguese international has been rumoured to make a sensational return to Real Madrid but with Europe's top 12 clubs announcing the European Super League, that might not happen. Here is what Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez had to say about a Cristiano Ronaldo return.

Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo return

Florentino Perez said that even though he loves Cristiano Ronaldo, his return to Ream Madrid is not possible because of his contract with Juventus. Perez told El Chiringuito, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not come back to Real Madrid. It does not make sense, he has a contract with Juventus. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot."

ðŸŽ™ï¸| Florentino Perez: "CR7 is NOT coming back. I love him but it wouldn't make sense." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 19, 2021

Despite being 36-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Serie A top goalscorer with 25 goals and is four clear of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in second. Last season, he narrowly missed out on the top goalscorer award to Lazio's Ciro Immobile. With Ronaldo still maintaining an excellent form at this age, it seems likely that one of the big clubs will still be interested in signing him.

European Super League news: Serie A clubs highlight intention to stay in domestic competition

If the European Super League were to go as planned, Cristiano Ronaldo may even choose to stay at Juventus. Juventus being one of the 12 founding members of this breakaway league would ensure their place in what could possibly be Europe's top competition in time to come. This competition would ensure that Juventus will not have to finish in the top four like they have to this season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Amidst the Super League drama, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan have faced severe backlash from UEFA and clubs in their own league, demanding their removal from domestic competition. According to reports from Repubblica via Calciomercato, Atalanta, Verona and Cagliari have asked for Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan to be excluded from Serie A because of their participation in the Super League. Several fans and teams have been gutted to see the greed and power domination involved amongst these 'big clubs'.

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



Read it in full here: ðŸ‘‡ — UEFA (@UEFA) April 18, 2021

On hearing this development, Serie A had a meeting on Monday night to discuss the European Super League. As per Italian media reports, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan made their intentions clear of remaining participating members of the Italian top flight. With UEFA and Serie A expected to meet soon to discuss the Super League clubs, it remains to be seen whether these clubs will remain in the top flight.