Cristiano Ronaldo To Reveal Truth On Man United Future, Blasts Media For Promoting Lies

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news has been the talk of the media throughout the summer however the Portuguese failed to find any buyers. The Portuguese skipper missed United’s pre-season trip to Australia and was even criticised for leaving the club’s pre-season match with Rayo Vallecano at half-time. The 37-year-old has hit out at the media for telling lies and promised to tell all about his situation at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo to reveal details of Manchester United's future

According to a Goal.com report, Ronaldo while responding to an Instagram post by cr7.o_lendario wrote, "They know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip." Ronaldo's outburst comes after the Red Devils endured one of the worst starts sitting at rock bottom of the Premier League points table. Man Utd started the current Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford before 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brentford last week.

Manchester United ready to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Times, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has now decided to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo due to the negative impact the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is having on the rest of the team. As per the report the 37-year-old is believed to be a negative presence at the club as he barely communicates with his teammates. According to The Athletic Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen at Carrington, and is also unhappy with Erik ten Hag's coaching style.

As per the report the Portuguese international has revealed his annoyance with Erik ten Hag's choice of adopting a high-pressing style. As a result of increasing agitation from both sides, it is believed that the Red Devils have agreed to sell Ronaldo only if they were to receive a suitable replacement. Manchester United have shortlisted Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Espanyol’s Raul de Tomas. Alvaro Morata seems to be a viable option since the other two strikers seem to be well settled with the club.