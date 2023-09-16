Cristiano Ronaldo To Take Legal Action Against Juventus Over Unpaid Dues Worth €20 Million

A few days some reports emerged that the former Italian Leonardo Bonucci was about to file a law case against the Serie A club Juventus, Portuguese legend and the club's former player Cristiano Ronaldo is also reported to file a lawsuit against his former club. The reason behind the lawsuit is the unpaid wages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr

Ronaldo went to Manchester United after his exit from Serie A club Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has won a total of 5 Ballon d'Or awards

Cristiano Ronaldo to file a law case against Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is reported to file a lawsuit case against Juventus for around 20 million Euros which is estimated to be around INR 177 crore. Juventus agreed to pay the amount after the pandemic as they wanted to keep some finances during the Corona period. However, it is reported that Ronaldo has still not received the amount from the Serie A giants.

Ronaldo spent a total of three years with Juventus after leaving Real Madrid and took action against the club after talking to its prosecutor officer. However, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a four-year contract with the club but left the place one year earlier due to his brotherhood with the Premier League club Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo played a total of 134 matches for Juventus and scored 101 goals. Ronaldo helped the club win two Serie A titles and one Copa Italia trophy. If we get back to Juventus, the club is going through a financial crisis as UEFA has put a one-year ban on the Serie A club. The ban was put in due to the violation of the financial pay rules. The football organisation has put a fine of USD 22 million and the Italian giants have only paid half of the fine.