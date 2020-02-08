Cristiano Ronaldo "too Old" To Join Bayern Munich, Claims Club President

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was recently linked with a move away from the Turin side. Bayern Munich was considered as his likely destination. However, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has now opened up on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s rumoured link with the Bavarians.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old' to join Bayern Munich: Herbert Hainer

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer stated that the club has always been linked with big names including that of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he was quick to exclaim that the Juventus forward was ‘too old’ for the Bundesliga outfit. Ronaldo turned 35 this week. These rumours might contain substance as the player would have wanted to become one of the few players to win titles in four major leagues. He has already won domestic titles during his stint in England (Manchester United), Spain (Real Madrid) and Italy (Juventus).

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: The Portuguese has scored 50 goals for Juventus

Good to get back to victories and happy to score again in our stadium!⚽⚽

Proud to reach 50 goals with the bianconeri shirt!💪🏽#finoallafine #forzajuve pic.twitter.com/pzBrER9Uzt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 2, 2020

After his famous transfer to Juventus post a nine-season stint with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has not seen a decline in his form. The Portuguese managed to win Serie A in his first season with the Old Lady. He became one of the few players to win domestic titles in three different countries. He has already netted 50 goals for the Turin side. Out of which, 40 have been scored in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 740 goals in 1030 games. It is more than that scored by Germany legend Gerd Muller who had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats: He is last season's Serie A MVP

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) by Serie A for his scintillating performances last season. The Portuguese has already netted 22 goals in 27 appearances this season, while also bagging three assists. His side are leading in Serie A with a three-point advantage over second-placed Inter Milan. They will next play against Verona on Saturday (Sunday IST).

