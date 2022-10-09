Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Major League Soccer Club Shows Interest Over Potential Move

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a very tough start to his second season at Manchester United. The Portuguese striker has found the game time very hard to come by under new manager Erik Ten Hag. Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, the striker had pushed for a transfer after last season's disappointment, but he was unable to find any suitors. However, the January transfer window could see Ronaldo exiting Old Trafford thanks to an offer tabled by a Manchester United legend.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make an exit from Manchester United in January?

After failing to get any new club during the summer, Ronaldo will be eyeing a move away from Manchester United during the January window. The 37-year-old has only managed one start in the seven matches played so far in the season. According to a Dailystar report, Ronaldo has been eyed by Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami. The US-based club is owned by none other than Manchester United legend David Beckham. However, the transfer to the MLS outfit comes with a small twist.

The report states that the US-based club wants to sign the striker at the end of the current season. The condition will be a major block in the January window and once again it would be the same frustrating scenario for Ronaldo during the New Year. With Gonzalo Higuain announcing his retirement, Inter Miami will be in need of a top striker next season. The club is ready to shell out £30 million yearly to lure the Portuguese ace to the United States next year.

Will Erik Ten Hag sanction Ronaldo's transfer?

According to the latest report Erik Ten Hag is likely to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer in the upcoming transfer window if the club receives a suitable offer. According to a report by 90min.com, Mendes has been given the green light to again try and find Ronaldo a new club in January. Ten Hag is becoming frustrated over the attention that surrounds Ronaldo whether he plays or not. All the attention makes his job more difficult as he tries to imprint his style of play. The report also states that there is a frustration boiling between Ronaldo and Ten Hag over the Dutch manager's coaching method. Steve McClaren is playing a huge part in maintaining squad harmony.