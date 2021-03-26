Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Ace To Hold Showdown Talks As Nedved Blocks Move

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Allianz Stadium hangs in the balance amid link-ups with Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as well as the Turin-based outfit, have categorically denied a departure next summer. With Ronaldo's contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, he is all set to hold showdown talks with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to decide about his future.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus union in trouble?

Juventus are already out of the Champions League. Their Serie A title chase looks ineffective as they trail by a massive 10 points to current league leaders Inter Milan following their shocking defeat against Benevento last week. However, Ronaldo hasn't suffered statistically, with 23 goals in 24 Serie A games to his credit this season.

And Juventus' struggle has reignited the rumour mills of the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news. He has been linked with a return to Real Madrid, with his agent reported to be in constant contact with the defending LaLiga champions. Amid talks of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid, some reports have also suggested his link-ups with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo contract decision talks on the cards with Nedved

The Cristiano Ronaldo contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022. And a report on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news by La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that neither the 36-year-old attacker nor Juventus are eager on parting ways once the ongoing season concludes.

According to the report, the former Real Madrid superstar will hold talks with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to figure out the way forward once his contract ends in 2022. Meanwhile, Nedved has also ruled out a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid.

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to DAZN: “Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, he’s untouchable. Also, Andrea Pirlo will be our manager next season”. âšªï¸âš«ï¸ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 24, 2021

Speaking to DAZN, he said, "He has a contract until June 30, 2022, and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen. Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, pushed us towards the peak of football. On a technical level, you can't fault him. He's scored more than 100 goals in 120 games and he dragged us into the Champions League."

Real Madrid urge Cristiano Ronaldo to accept pay cut

Meanwhile, an earlier report by AS claimed that Juventus would allow the player to leave if he wishes to try out his fortunes elsewhere. The defending Serie A champions might demand €25 million from any prospective club that wishes to sign the Portuguese forward.

A later report by the same publication stated that the defending LaLiga champions would proceed with Ronaldo's signing if he agreed to take a massive pay cut. He currently pockets a mammoth €31 million in salaries from Juventus, an amount that Real Madrid cannot match up at the moment. And Los Blancos, as per the report, are willing to pay him €25 million annually.

