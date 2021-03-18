Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Ace Reportedly Instructs Agent On Summer Move

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to quit Juventus in the summer and the Old Lady are willing to cash in on the Portuguese, who will have 12 months left on his deal in the summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was signed to aid the Italian giants' push for a Champions League title, but after three consecutive upsets, both parties might part ways. According to Juventus transfer news reports, the 36-year-old is eyeing a return to either of his former clubs, with Real Madrid and Manchester United both touted as the preferred destinations for the Portuguese legend.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid? Juventus ace reportedly instructs agent on summer transfer

According to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news from Eurosport, the Portuguese legend has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to facilitate his return to Real Madrid this summer. The 36-year-old is in the final 15 months of his contract and appears ready to cut short his stay in Italy to return to the Santiago Bernabeu where he won four of his five Champions League titles. Ronaldo has been in sublime form since shifting bases to Juventus, but given the Biaconeri's lack of success in Europe, the Portuguese icon is assessing his options and looking for an exit. The Serie A giants are open to selling him in the summer as they run the risk of losing him out for nothing a year later, having paid £100 million for his transfer in 2018.

Juventus are expected to enter into a rebuilding phase and remain to take off Ronaldo's reported €600,000 per week wage off their bill to facilitate financial mobility in these testing economic times. The 36-year-old could appear as a short-term option for Los Blancos to bolster their forward line-up, with president Florentino Perez still keen on bringing Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2022. While Perez has ambitious plans, Real Madrid have struggled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw them offload a number of players last summer, while they remain hesitant to offer renewals to captain Sergio Ramos and fellow centre-back Raphael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United rumours: Will the Portuguese ace make a fairytale Old Trafford return?

While Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, has received special instructions from the man himself, it would be unwise to count Manchester United out of the speculation. A fairytale return to Old Trafford has been prevalent every summer since the Portuguese made a then-world-record move to Real Madrid, and a "Last Dance" with the Red Devils seems like a tantalising prospect. Ronaldo earns a massive £28 million in annual salary and Manchester United are one of the few clubs in the world who could afford to splash such amounts. Should the Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid rumours get quashed, the Red Devils could come into the picture as they are in dire need of a goalscorer who could intensify their prospects at challenging for the Premier League title.

