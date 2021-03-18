Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Portugal Boss Hopes 2022 FIFA World Cup Dream Isn't Disrupted

Following Juventus' humiliating exit from the Champions League, rumours began doing the rounds that Cristiano Ronaldo was keen on moving away from the Turin outfit. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to silence his critics with a hat-trick in the following Serie A fixture against Cagliari. Portugal boss Fernando Santos, when quizzed about the superstar's future, insisted that it was hopeful that the country's dream of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup isn't disrupted amid the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer talks.

Portugal manager Santos speaks on Ronaldo's 2022 FIFA World Cup aim

As quoted by beIN Sports, Fernando Santos decided to avoid commenting on the rumours of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid. He instead asserted that the 36-year-old has a big dream, towards which the entire team has been working in sync, i.e. to play in the World Cup and win it.

Insisting that the World Cup glory was the ultimate dream, the 2016 Euro winning manager stated that other rumours should stay away from the Portuguese national team. Indeed, Ronaldo guided his side to the European glory in 2016, their first international title ever, with the superstar's ambition to win the World Cup before bringing down the curtains to his decorated career.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Juventus ace denies Real Madrid return

Rumours of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid began doing the rounds soon after Juventus' Champions League debacle. It was reported that he was keen on returning to the Spanish capital to the extent of agreeing to take a massive pay cut. His agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly spoken with the club hierarchy at the Bernabeu as well.

But the Portuguese superstar went on to rubbish the claims of giving up on the Turin based outfit anytime soon. After scoring thrice against Cagliari, he said, "I can’t wait for the next games and challenges, the next records and trophies. Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United?

Some reports have also suggested that a move to Manchester United was much more probable than a switch to Los Blancos. Although it remains to be seen if Ronaldo does decide to leave the defending Serie A champions next summer, despite the fact that he is bound by a contract until June 2022.

