Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Juventus Name Amount Required For Opponents To Snap Him

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with an exit from Allianz Stadium within his third season in Italy. Failure to progress further in the Champions League and the team's struggling form in Serie A have propelled the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours. Although he is bound by a contract until the summer of 2022, a report now suggests that Juventus have labelled a price if any prospective club looks to sign the Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for €25m?

Rumours of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds ever since Juventus' exit from the Champions League. The player has his heart set at a return to the Spanish capital. His agent Jorge Mendes has also reportedly spoken with the Los Blancos hierarchy on figuring out the possibility of a transfer next summer.

The Portuguese international has a contract with the defending Serie A champions which sees him bound by the club until 2022. But Juventus will not force him to stay if he harbours a wish to leave, according to AS. If Cristiano Ronaldo does decide to leave, then Juventus will negotiate with the prospective club if they are willing to pay €25 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary estimated at €87m

There are no offers for the 36-year-old at the moment even as the Cristiano Ronaldo goals tally continues to widen. And the Bianconeri will be kind enough to ensure the Portuguese superstar continues if no proposals arrive. Juventus sporting director Fabricio Paratici, in interaction with Sky Sports, has already confirmed the club's eagerness to continue having Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks. He said, "We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us."

An attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo will have a massive impact on any club's finances. Not every club in Europe has the financial muscle to meet up to the Cristiano Ronaldo salary. According to AS, the Juventus ace pockets a mammoth €87 million annually.

Real Madrid to swoop in amid talks of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United?

Apart from Real Madrid rumours, the talks of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United have also been doing the rounds. But comments from Real Madrid superstars suggest their eagerness to reunite with the club legend. Recently, Los Blancos defender Marcelo shocked the Real Madrid fan base with his social media activity.

An Instagram account had posted a video of the duo celebrating their third successive Champions League title in 2018. The video was captioned, "That Marcelo-Cristiano connection." The Brazil international replied, 'soon' on the post, further fueling the rumours of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter