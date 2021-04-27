Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Two Clubs On Alert With Juventus' UCL Berth At Risk

With Juventus not guaranteed a Champions League spot for next season, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy in Italy. Frustrations are mounting and as a result, there have been constant speculations surrounding his future. Here is the latest Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update and a brief look at Juventus' disappointing Serie A campaign.

Serie A standings: Juventus in fourth place, ahead of AC Milan on goal difference

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus have had a disastrous defence to their Serie A title as they trail leaders Inter Milan by 13 points. Andrea Pirlo's men are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, ahead of fifth-place AC Milan solely on goal difference. With five games remaining in the season, Juventus are in desperate need of wins if they are to secure Champions League football for next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man United return

With Juventus's Champions League status in doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Turin is in doubt as well. While his former side Real Madrid have supposedly ruled out Ronaldo's return, there are reports that a sensational Cristiano Ronaldo Man United return is possible. As per the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is tempted to make a return to Old Trafford this summer.

The Cristiano Ronaldo Man United return is likely since Edinson Cavani is also linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Ronaldo is expected to be the perfect replacement for the Uruguayan forward. However, Ronaldo's staggering wages could be a hindrance in deciding his next club. Ronaldo is believed to be on a mammoth £27million per year deal at Juventus. However, Ronaldo could accept a £17.5 million a year deal to return to Old Trafford as per reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update: Juventus forward linked with a move to PSG

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's massive wages, PSG is another club linked with the Juventus forward. However, according to reports the move to Paris will depend on Kylian Mbappe's decision in the summer. The French forward is linked with a move away from Paris, and Ronaldo is deemed to be his replacement.

Cristiano Ronaldo achievements

Considering the glittering career of Cristiano Ronaldo, several clubs are likely to bid for the star winger despite his high wage demands. Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup title and a Champions League trophy at Man United before going on to win an unthinkable four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. Moreover, the Portuguese international left as Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer (450 goals) when he joined Juventus in 2018. qualification