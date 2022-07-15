Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Down Massive Offer From Saudi Club Amid Transfer Rumours: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United has been a topic of debate for months with no concrete news regarding his transfer disclosed yet. Recently, Chelsea was strongly linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer only for Blues manager Thomas Tuchel to decide against signing him. Amid rumours linked to Chelsea, reports emerged that a Saudi Arabia-based club offered the footballer a lucrative contract. However, the decision over Ronaldo's move has finally been made.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Will the Portuguese veteran accept Saudi deal?

The 37-year-old was recently granted permission to delay joining up with United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia because of family reasons. The striker has a contract with Manchester United until June next year with an option to extend for another year. However reports by TVI and CNN Portugal stated that the offer from the Saudi Arabia-based club comprises a £30 million transfer fee, alongside an eye-watering salary of £105 million per year.

In the meantime, an additional amount of £20 million has been offered towards agent fees. However, ESPN, while quoting its source, has now said that Ronaldo is set to turn down the bumper offer from the Saudi Arabia club to leave Manchester United. While Cristiano Ronaldo has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Manchester United, the report also states that Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are still in the race to sign Ronaldo. Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has also made it clear that the star forward is not for sale and he is looking forward to working with him.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Chelsea has already landed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City but co-owner Todd Boehly had held talks with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes to bring him to Stamford Bridge. However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said that Chelsea has decided against the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that that the final say on signing players has always been up to the club's manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Following the Sterling signature, Tuchel said that they had already completed the signing of a striker and now their focus was on defence. "I would not rule it out [signing another striker] but right now it is not the priority," said the German coach as quoted by Sky Sports. "The priority right now is defence, it's not a secret. From there we need to see what's possible."