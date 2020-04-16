Cristiano Ronaldo Visits Football Academy CD Nacional In Madeira, Posts About 'being Home'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo recently visited his old football academy CD Nacional and posted pictures of his visit on Instagram. The Portuguese international has been under quarantine in his hometown of Madeira amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Portugal. Meanwhile, all Serie A games have been suspended until the end of April after the spread of the pandemic in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo CD Nacional images

The 35-year-old recently visited his childhood club CD Nacional which is based in Funchal, Madeira, amid the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is seen posing in the club’s museum alongside trophies and memoirs in the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown. The image was accompanied by a caption that read, “It’s always good to be back home”.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: CD Nacional play in LigaPro

MELHOR DO MUNDO VISITOU MUSEU DO CLUBE https://t.co/WEYS874Q50 pic.twitter.com/APSpr4J1eH — C.D. Nacional (@CDNacional) April 15, 2020

CD Nacional currently plays in the LigaPro, the second-tier division of professional football in Portugal. It is here that Ronaldo embarked on his journey of becoming one of the greatest football stars in history. Honoured by the superstar's achievements, the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown club named their youth training facilities 'Cristiano Ronaldo Campus Futebol'.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo training images go viral

Recently, the Cristiano Ronaldo training images went viral on social media. The player was seen training in a stadium in the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown of Madeira. This led to a stringent warning from the local authorities informing the superstar that he enjoys no special privilege in the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine continues in Madeira

Always challenge yourself! 👌For me it's time to study 🤓 pic.twitter.com/n2ZIUhGa5d — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 15, 2020

The Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine continues in his hometown since March. The player returned to Madeira after three Juventus players - Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala - tested positive for coronavirus, compelling the Italian giants to permit their star man to fly to Portugal. Later, the footballing events were suspended until the end of April.

