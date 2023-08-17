Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, who is better? Not even AI can split CR7 and Leo

Who is better? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? This existing debate has been the most enraging issue in the football world currently. Lionel Messi's infamous World Cup triumph last year seemed to have paved the way for him to sum up a conclusion. But Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr at the start of this year further triggered a massive uproar as the Portuguese superstar also helped his side to lift the Arab Club Champions Cup title by getting the better of Al-Hilal in the summit clash.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United

Lionel Messi signed up for Inter Miami from PSG this summer

Messi vs Ronaldo debate has remained the most highlighted subject of football

Messi vs Ronaldo comparison has hit the roof high

Ronaldo's influence has been felt as a plethora of footballers including the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have followed the player to the Saudi Pro League. On the other side. Messi's arrival at MLS brought in a massive windfall as Apple has reportedly seen doubling the number of its MLS season pass subscribers as Argentina was roped in by Inter Miami.

Despite all the murmurs and rumours even the ChatGPT couldn't separate the players. On being asked who is the better among these two stalwarts the AI bot replied,

AI responds to the CR7 vs Lionel Messi comparison

"The debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time (GOAT) in football is a subjective one and often depends on personal opinions and preferences. Both players are extraordinary and have achieved incredible success in their careers, breaking numerous records and consistently performing at an exceptionally high level.

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his incredible athleticism, goal-scoring ability, versatility, and work ethic. He has won multiple league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, as well as the UEFA Champions League with both Manchester United and Real Madrid. He's also been awarded the Ballon d'Or multiple times.

Lionel Messi is renowned for his extraordinary dribbling skills, close control of the ball, playmaking abilities, and consistency. He has spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won numerous domestic and international titles, including multiple UEFA Champions League titles and Ballon d'Or awards.

Ultimately, determining who the GOAT is between Ronaldo and Messi often comes down to personal preferences and opinions. Some fans prioritize Ronaldo's physical prowess and versatility, while others admire Messi's natural talent and playmaking abilities. It's worth appreciating both players for their unique qualities and the immense impact they've had on the world of football."

Both Ronaldo and Messi have left Europe but they still are very much relevant in the football circuit both on and off the pitch as things stand currently.