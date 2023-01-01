Cristiano Ronaldo Waited For Real Madrid's Decision Before Joining Al-Nassr: Report

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly waited for a potential transfer call from La Liga giants Real Madrid before deciding to move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. The Portuguese international, who had been a free agent after he parted ways with Manchester United, said that he thought it was best to make this move as he had won everything during his glittering career in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo's priority was to return to Real Madrid

According to Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo's priority was to return to Real Madrid after he and Manchester United mutually agreed to part ways following the Portuguese international's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Despite the 37-year-old's desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, there is believed to have been little to no interest from Los Blancos. Moreover, Real coach Carlos Ancelotti also said that he does not believe that the club will make any new signings in the January transfer window.

Even though Real Madrid do not currently lead the La Liga table, they still seem to be in a strong position to win the domestic title once again. Los Blancos are currently in second with 38 points after 15 games, only behind arch-rivals Barcelona on goal difference (GD). Carlo Ancelotti's side have a GD of 21 while the Catalan heavyweights have a GD of 28. With Real Madrid already having a strong season, it seems they perhaps do not need any more reinforcements.

Cristiano Ronaldo explains decision to join Al-Nassr

Ever since Al-Nassr made the blockbuster announcement of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, their social media following has increased significantly. The Saudi Arabian outfit have an Instagram following of over 5.7 million as of January 1, a significant increase from the 2.9 million they had just a few hours after announcing the move of Ronaldo in the early hours of December 31.

Speaking of the decision to join Al-Nassr, Ronaldo said that he was 'eager to experience a new football league in a different country.' The Portuguese international also added, "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia."