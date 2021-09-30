Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants To Make History' With Manchester United Again

Football ledgend Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winning goal for Manchester United against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League clash on September 30, has expressed his desire to make history with the 'Red Devils' again.

With the match level at 1-1 after the completion of 90 minutes of play, Ronaldo hit the winning strike at the last minute of injury time, helping his team win the match 2-1. Paco Alcacer opened the scoresheet for Villarreal by hitting the opening goal in the 53rd minute, while United replied with a goal from Alex Telles at the 60th minute. Ronaldo scored his fifth goal for the club since returning from Juventus during the summer transfer window of 2021. After the match, he elaborated on his decision to come back.

After defeating Villareal, United found their first win in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. United had lost their first Champions League match against Young Boys 2-1 on September 14.

'I made history at this club and I want to do it again'

Meanwhile, while expressing himself after the win, Ronaldo said, “If we wouldn’t have scored points today, it would be tough to go through the next stage. But now, everything is possible, everything is open and we believe we go through”.

When being asked about his relationship with the fans at Old Trafford, Ronaldo replied, “This is why I came back, because I missed this club a lot. I made history at this club and I want to do it again”. Ronaldo then thanked the fans for constantly supporting him as well as for always pushing the team, which is very important for the team in this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters record book again after Man United vs Villarreal match

Ronaldo also made his way into the UEFA Champions League record books, by appearing in the tournament for a record 178 times. He became the player with the most appearance in the Champions League while playing against Villareal.

By scoring the winning goal in injury time, Ronaldo also matched Sergio Aguero's record of hitting the most winners for a team. Ronaldo and Aguero have now three winning goals each to their name. Following their win on Thursday, Manchester United are now all set to face Serie A club Atlanta on October 21 at the Old Trafford Stadium.

(Image: AP)