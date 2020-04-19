Cristiano Ronaldo Wears $2500 Worth Pyjama Set While Feeding Children During Lockdown

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been spending some quality time with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent post by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo is seen relaxing with his three children - Mateo, Eva, Alana as fans got to see an expensive Cristiano Ronaldo pyjama set.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo shares adorable home video as he spends time with son in quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo pyjama: Full set clicked by Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend costs $2500

In a video posted by Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram, the 35-year-old is seen wearing a Givenchy t-shirt which is believed to cost around £435 ($543) while he feeds his kids. He follows up with a silk Dior shirt which costs approximately £910, while his shots cost £940 ($1175), so the complete set is worth around £2000 ($2500).

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo visits football academy CD Nacional in Madeira, posts about 'being home'

Cristiano Ronaldo pyjama: Juventus star returns to studies

Another week of playing inside and staying active. Thanks to everyone for trying to beat me 😉 maybe next time! Over to you @VioBebe . Get ready! #livingroomcup #playinside pic.twitter.com/F8qDWwj7Ve — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 11, 2020

Recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a new challenge on Instagram as a part of several challenges that the superstar has been introducing since the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine. He is seen posing for a photo in front of a desk, with a book and a pen. The five-time Champions League winner said that one should always challenge themselves, further claiming that it was time for him to study during the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine.

Cristiano Ronaldo pyjama: Winger criticised for breaking norms

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines recently after it was revealed that he broke lockdown rules in Portugal to train in a stadium in his hometown of Madeira. The local administration reacted sternly to the latest Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine and warned the Juventus star to not expect any special privileges amidst the lockdown.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opens up about their first meeting

Cristiano Ronaldo pyjama: 35-year-old leads donation initiative

Recently, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva made bold claims about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese national team agreed to donate 50% of the bonus they received for qualifying for the European competition. Silva claimed that it was Ronaldo who initiated the idea of donating their bonus to support the amateur clubs in Portugal that have suffered due to the financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine after Juve teammate tests positive for Coronavirus