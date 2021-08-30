Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Motivated By 'the Age Talks', Feels Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, August 27, after some transfer drama that saw him almost join cross-town rivals Manchester City. Some people have questioned the move saying that Ronaldo being 36 years of age means he is past his prime but United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks otherwise. Ole believes that Ronaldo probably enjoys the talk of people saying he is too old and that he will show what he can do. Ronaldo is set to earn £480,000 per week, and that propels him to the top of the league's highest-paid players.

"Hopefully we can get the paperwork sorted and announce it. He is a great player, a great human being," Solskjaer told Sky Sports before his side's Premier League match against Wolves. Solskjaer also spoke about how the addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho adds more confidence and belief in the team.

"I'm excited to keep building this squad. He will bring something completely different. I think everyone is looking forward to having Cristiano in, the paperwork done, and to work with him. I think it just adds more confidence and belief in what we're doing, what we're building. We've gradually improved, signed younger players, we've signed Jadon (Sancho), who's also a young player, Raphael (Varane) who's so experienced and won everything. Hopefully, Cristiano can come in and show what he's done in his career. We know he's a more experienced player than when he was here last time, he's evolved and had an unbelievable career. I'm sure he likes all the talk about him being too old, make it personal and he'll show what he can do," He further told the sports channel.

Ole left the door open for Cristiano Ronaldo

United boss Solskjaer had earlier said that his side could make a late move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when City were still the frontrunners for landing his signature. While speaking to the press, Solskjaer said, "Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me. I didn’t think he'd leave Juventus. We've always had good communication, and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him. He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we're here."

(Image Credits: AP)