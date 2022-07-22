Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To Take 30% Pay Cut To Force Move From Manchester United: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga has taken a new twist with reports surfacing suggesting that the Manchester United star is ready to take a pay cut to move away from Old Trafford. The likes of Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich were all linked with Ronaldo's transfer only for the deals to fall through. The Portuguese star had made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo finally leave Manchester United?

According to a Daily Star report quoting Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes is now making sure potential suitors know his client is willing to reduce his wage by 30% to force his transfer from the Old Trafford outfit. As per the report, Ronaldo is interested in joining Atletico Madrid but the club is unwilling to sign the Portuguese superstar. As per the report, the Man United star is willing to take a hit on his reported £485,000-per-week wages to achieve that. Going by the current scenario, Ronaldo appears most likely to remain at Old Trafford.

Recently, the 37-year-old downplayed the rumours of him joining his old club Sporting Lisbon, calling the news 'fake'. Ronaldo started his journey towards stardom with Sporting Lisbon and following his impressive performance for the club Manchester United secured his signature at a very young age. Ronaldo was also recently linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona.

However, as per a report by Sport 1, Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic while replying to Ronaldo transfer news said "I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But again, that wasn’t and isn’t an issue for us,”.

Ronaldo transfer news: Russian club's hilarious Meme on Man United legend

Russian football club Spartak Moscow last week took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo over his ongoing transfer saga. The club retweeted an old tweet put out by them in 2021, with a screenshot of a chat with Argentine star Lionel Messi. While the screenshot showed the team texting Messi, “Hi, Leo!”, it further shows Messi texting back with a plain no. The club shared a spoof screenshot of receiving a text from the Portuguese great, showing they replied with a plain no.