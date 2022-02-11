Cristiano Ronaldo 'wouldn’t Support’ Rangnick Getting Permanent Job At Man Utd: Report

Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the Manchester United management that he won't support Ralf Rangnick's appointment as permanent head coach of the senior team. According to Daily Star, Ronaldo is apparently frustrated with United's performance in the Premier League and that he has made it clear to the club's hierarchy that he doesn't want to see Rangnick getting promoted as permanent head coach. Rangnick had taken over as interim coach of United following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with United's performance

It has emerged that Ronaldo, who returned to United back in the summer of 2021, is not happy with the club's performance and wants Rangnick to step down as interim manager. Reports also suggest that Ronaldo is so dissatisfied with United's current show and that he is contemplating leaving the side. Ronaldo reportedly held a meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his future at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was seen shouting at Rangnick after being substituted during a game against Brentford earlier last month. Ronaldo was spotted yelling at Rangnick before storming off the field. "Why me? Why me...why do you take me off," Ronaldo was heard murmuring as he walked off the field in the 71st minute during the game against Brentford. After the match, Rangnick was compelled to explain that everything between him and Ronaldo was fine and that the former Juventus star was furious because he wanted to play till the end.

"Cristiano was not happy, he’s a goalscorer, he would have wished to stay on and score, but it was more important for us to be compact, to have enough legs, and [make] strong headers to defend their set-pieces. When we scored the third goal, I said exactly that to him. I understand you want to score yourself, but maybe in a couple of years when you’re a head coach yourself, you’ll take the same decision," Rangnick told reporters after the match.

Ronaldo planning to return to Madrid?

Another report emerged late last month suggesting that Ronaldo is keen on leaving Manchester United if the side fails to qualify for this year's UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo is reportedly intending to return to his previous club Real Madrid. According to the Catalan newspaper, El Nacional, Ronaldo has instructed his agent to initiate discussions with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about a potential return to the club next season.

Image: AP