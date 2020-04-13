Cristiano Ronaldo Replaces Weights With Children During Home Workout; Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently quarantined at home as all the global sporting events including football have either been cancelled or postponed due to the deadly COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Meanwhile, it seems that Ronaldo has found a way to keep himself engaged and it has got everything to do with fitness. While all the passionate football fans know that CR7 is a fitness fanatic, he has come up with a unique of keeping himself fit.

'Stay Active': Cristiano Ronaldo

Recently, the football megastar had posted a video of himself where he can be seen doing some serious workout and his two little kids can be seen lending their dad a helping hand. However, what stood out here was that in the middle of his workout, he first picks up and lifts his daughter and then son as he makes his workout session more interesting by making them a part of their weightlifting activity.

Watch this adorable video here:

Coming back to Ronaldo's on-field action, he was all set to lead Portugal in the Euro Cup 2020 later this year where the defending champions were hoping to retain their title and also win it for the third time. However, he will have to wait for another year as the tournament has been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Portugal had beaten France 1-0 at extra time during the previous edition in 2016. Meanwhile, the Portuguese sensation was also a part of the victorious squad in 2004 where Portugal had beaten Greece to win their maiden Euro Cup title.

Impact of COVID-19 on sporting events

All the major sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The big global events like the UEFA Euro Cup 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the showpiece event of world tennis i.e. the Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Coming back to cricket, the semi-final and final matches of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been postponed as well. The bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have been rescheduled at a later date whereas, the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15.

