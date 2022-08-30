Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent In Talks With Chelsea After Aubameyang Deal Stalled: Report

With just less than two days remaining in the transfer window, it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has re-opened talks with Chelsea for a potential move to Stamford Bridge. It is believed that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel had turned down the opportunity to sign the 37-year-old previously.

Will Chelsea sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

Since Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on a loan deal, Chelsea have reportedly been desperate to look for a striker. With that in mind, it is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes sees this as the perfect opportunity to offer his star player to the club, especially with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having reportedly been stalled. It is believed that Mendes has also offered Ronaldo to Serie A outfit Napoli and Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

It was reported that Chelsea's manager Thomas Tuchel previously turned down the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after having a conversation with former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. It is believed that Rangnick did not provide a favourable response in signing the 37-year-old, resulting in Tuchel deciding against the move.

Ten Hag provides update on Ronaldo's future

While speaking during his latest press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag replied, "I can’t say that," when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's future. "We plan with him. We stick to the plan. We want him to stay. That is what I want." When he was pressed further on whether the Portuguese international will stay at the club come Friday morning when the transfer window closes, the Dutch coach replied, "I hope so."

Moreover, with Ten Hag having benched Ronaldo in the past two games, questions over the future of the Portuguese international are likely to be raised. As for his decision to bench the 37-year-old against Southampton, the former Ajax manager said, "As a manager, you have to take clear decisions. The team is always the most important and you make the decision about what is to the advantage of the team. No matter who it is. In your communication, you have to be clear and honest."

Considering the stature of Ronaldo and his age, it is unlikely that he would be happy with being benched by Ten Hag. With just over a day remaining in the ongoing summer transfer window, it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese international will leave the club or not.