Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes Clears Air Over Portuguese Star's Man United Future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes has dismissed rumours that the Portuguese star wants to leave Manchester United despite only joining the club in September. Mendes, while speaking to Sky Sports, said that Ronaldo is "very happy" at Manchester United and that he wants to continue with his solid performances for the club. Mendes also predicted that Ronaldo will have a fantastic season this year at Old Trafford.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United. He’s gonna continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s gonna be a great season for him, I’m sure," Mendes said in his interview with Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo in talks with Real Madrid & Barcelona?

Jorge Mendes' remark comes after rumours surfaced that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. Ronaldo is said to be dissatisfied with his situation at Old Trafford, particularly after the arrival of new interim manager Ralf Rangnick. According to sources, Ronaldo is in negotiations with Real Madrid about reuniting with his former club in Spain during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Ronaldo is in talks with Barcelona head coach Xavi and could move to Camp Nou in the near future. It was also reported that Mendes is already negotiating with Barca's club president Joan Laporta regarding Ronaldo's potential move to the Catalan club. However, Mendes has now contradicted the rumours and has said that Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United and will continue to contribute with his solid performances.

Ronaldo re-signed for United on a permanent transfer from Juventus in August this year. In the 2021/22 Premier League season, the former Real Madrid striker has scored eight goals along with three assists in 15 appearances, and in the UEFA Champions League, the football megastar has scored six goals in five matches.

Image: AP