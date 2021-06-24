Cristiano Ronaldo's Agent Jorge Mendes Flies To Italy As Transfer Speculation Grows

While Cristiano Ronaldo continues to star for the Portugal national football team at the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020, his agent Jorge Mendes has gone to work as rumours surrounding his future continue to dominate headlines. It was a turbulent season for Juventus and the return of Massimilano Allegri, under who Ronaldo struggled in his debut Serie A season, has further added to the speculation of the 36-year-old's exit. As per Juventus transfer news, a number of options have emerged for a potential transfer and Jorge Mendes has travelled to Italy to negotiate Ronaldo's exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update: Jorge Mendes travels to Italy to negotiate Juve ace's exit

As per Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will travel to Milan in the next few days to discuss the forward's future. Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Turin as the Portugal captain enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Serie A giants. The return of Allegri and Juventus' failure to compete for the Champions League honours has further fuelled speculation, and Mendes is likely to be negotiating an exit with Juventus.

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has suggested that he will stay at Juventus, but it is now thought that he is nearing the end of his Bianconeri career. Meanwhile, Juventus would be keen to keep the Portugal national football team captain, but wouldn't be too unhappy if they were to free themselves of his huge gross salary of 60 million euros per year. Furthermore with his contract expiry just 12 months away, the Old Lady will hope to recoup some of the €100 million they paid for his services in 2018.

🚨



The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to be decided. He could say goodbye to Juventus. Much will be understood in the coming days. Jorge Mendes will meet the Juventus management in the next few days.



[@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/4RHsmSOYHC — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) June 20, 2021

While the 36-year-old is not short of options, a return to Real Madrid has already been ruled out by president Florentino Perez. Los Blancos have struggled with finances during the pandemic and staring at yet another window of selling and bringing down their wage bill, meaning that a fairytale return for Ronaldo was not feasibly. Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as a potential destination, especially with the question mark on the future of Kylian Mbappe. Ronaldo will be able to team up with Neymar in attack along with former Real Madrid teammates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas. PSG striker Mauro Icardi would be used as a makeweight as per the deal, who knows Italy well after playing there with Inter Milan and Sampdoria and was linked with Juventus prior to his move to France.

🚨 Jorge Mendes is arriving in Milan. The agent should meet the Juventus management in the next few hours to clarify the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.[@CorSport] pic.twitter.com/uoc3tCwFag — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 22, 2021

Manchester United have also been touted as suitors for the 36-year-old, and the Red Devils could offer a swap deal to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. As per Marca, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would throw Paul Pogba into a deal that would see them return to their former clubs. Pogba has starred at Euro 2020 for France is also entering the final 12 months of his deal and has also hinted in the past he would not be against a move to Italy. With Ronaldo still with Portugal at the Euros, any deal will likely take place after the tournament finishes.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram