Cristiano Ronaldo's Armband Which He Threw On The Ground To Be Auctioned For Charity

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the thick of controversy after his stoppage-time against Serbia was disallowed due to a refereeing error. The 2018 Nations League winners were denied three points as a result and Ronaldo was visibly frustrated. He was shown a yellow card for protesting the decision. The five-time Ballon d'Or stormed off the pitch after the final whistle was blown and threw his captain's armband to the ground as the referee's decision stood in the absence of goal-line and VAR technology.

Cristiano Ronaldo captain's armband auction to fund infant's treatment

The Cristiano Ronaldo armband was picked up by a stadium worker and is now being sold to help pay for the treatment of a six-month-old baby. According to Associated Press, a charity, which is raising money for a six-month-old boy from Serbia with spinal muscular atrophy to undergo surgery, has managed to obtain the armband and is auctioning it off. The Cristiano Ronaldo armband will be available in an online auction for three days. The armband is blue in colour and has the letter "C" in white capitals. The answer to the 'How to buy Cristiano Ronaldo's captain's armband?' is logging into Limundo.com.

As reported by Marca, Serbian newspaper Telegraf has reported that, in the first few hours of the Cristiano Ronaldo captain's armband auction, the "memorabilia" had already become a national record in regards to sporting equipment and it appears reaching the necessary figure will not be a problem. The child needs €2.5 million for his treatment and operation, and the children's charity has put the bracelet up for auction. The auction site, Limundo.com, says, “All funds from the auctioned amount are intended for the treatment of six-month-old Gavril ÄurÄ‘eviÄ‡ from Kragujevac, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy and who needs two and a half million euros for treatment". The infant's disease affects about one in 10,000 births and results in death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in 90 per cent of cases.

Cristiano Ronaldo armband vs Serbia controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo's actions were severely criticised by many, including former international Fernando Meira, who said that the 36-year-old's actions were unacceptable for the captain of the Portugal national team. As quoted by ESPN, Meira said, "You cannot throw the captain's armband on the floor and go towards the changing room while the game is still going on. I understand his frustration and I agree with him because the goal was valid, but the referees are the ones that have to make decisions, without VAR, and he has to set an example. And yesterday's was not one to follow".

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)