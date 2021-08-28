Cristiano Ronaldo's Career At Manchester United: A Look At Ronaldo's History With The Club

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Old Trafford after 12 long years to represent one of the most accomplished as well as successful clubs Manchester United after the 'Red Devils' reportedly agreed upon personal terms with Ronaldo, Manchester United completed the signing of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winner's history with the club.

Ronaldo relations with Manchester United & his immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was associated with Manchester United between 2006 to 2009 has helped the legendary club win three Premier League titles (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09), one FA Cup (2003-04), two Football League Cups (2005-06, 2008-09) and the elusive UEFA Champions League (2007-08). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner cemented his legacy at Old Trafford by winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best midfielders of all time. The winger, who was a part of Manchester United for six years, is now speculated to join one of Manchester United's home rivals, Manchester City. CR7 was not only with Man United during his most crucial and developing years, the footballer was brought on by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to a 2009 report by BBC Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Alex Ferguson were extremely tight. The footballer even mentioned how he thought of Sir Alex as his mentor and father. At the time that Cristiano was leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid, he had told the outlet -

He's been my father in sport, one of the most important factors and most influential in my career. I have to thank him for all that he taught me. He's been fundamental. I'll always have great affection for him and he will occupy a special place in my heart.

Ronaldo debut

Cristiano Ronaldo made Manchester United fans wait for a dramatic 24 hours before officially joining them. In the past day, reports claimed that arch-rivals Manchester City were the favorites to land the five-time Ballon d'Or winner this summer. However, the Red Devils quickly turned the tables in their favor as Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the club would welcome him back with open arms.

Now it remains to be seen when 'ÇR7' will be donning the Man United jersey.

The 'Red Devils' currently occupy the sixth spot in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with a win and a loss each from the three games that they have played so far and four points to their tally. They will next be seen in action in an away fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.